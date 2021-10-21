Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,901 Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,053 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,742.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,402.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,396 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $206,438.64.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,602 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $351,562.58.

VMM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 7,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,328. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

