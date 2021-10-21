salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Cinctive Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.8% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.86. 21,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,493. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $295.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $284.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,828 shares of company stock worth $209,025,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

