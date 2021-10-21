Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.87

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.87 and last traded at $109.86, with a volume of 404267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average of $104.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

