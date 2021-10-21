SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SE. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.75.

SE opened at $360.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. SEA has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

