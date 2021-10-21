SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.15

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 18277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.
SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.
The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.