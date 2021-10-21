SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.15

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 18277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.