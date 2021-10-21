SG Americas Securities LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capstead Mortgage worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 28.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 97,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $629.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

