SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

