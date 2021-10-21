SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,386 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,882,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

