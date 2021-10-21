SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 342,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after purchasing an additional 295,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 188.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

