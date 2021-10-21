SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,315 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,315 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $187.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

