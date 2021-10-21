Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) One Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Shapeshift FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Shapeshift FOX Token has a market cap of $27.06 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00068225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,066.90 or 1.00033634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.59 or 0.06456577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022524 BTC.

Shapeshift FOX Token Coin Profile

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 84,272,737 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

