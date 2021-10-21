Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,183 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

NYSE:LLY opened at $242.99 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $233.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

