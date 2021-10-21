Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $200.77 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $200.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

