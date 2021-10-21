Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 136,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,462,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

