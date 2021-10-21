Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,641.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,487.47 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,458.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,368.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

