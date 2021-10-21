Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Drops By 18.2%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of BAMR stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.02. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $85.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

