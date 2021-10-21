Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Decreases By 17.6%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.