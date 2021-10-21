Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Rises By 23.9%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 414,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 608,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after buying an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,644,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE TEF opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Several research firms have commented on TEF. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.
About Telefónica
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
