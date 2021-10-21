Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Rises By 23.9%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 414,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 608,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after buying an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,644,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after buying an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

NYSE TEF opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TEF. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.