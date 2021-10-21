Short Interest in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Grows By 23.0%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,830,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 27,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

