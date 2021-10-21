Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Increased to Buy at Rowe

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at Rowe to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKX. Cowen boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of SKX opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

