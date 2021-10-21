SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.450-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SL Green Realty also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.65 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLG. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

SLG traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,815. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

