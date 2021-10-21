Societe Generale Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
NYSE PSO opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Pearson has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.