Societe Generale Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Pearson has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 104,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 177,263 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,229,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Pearson by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

