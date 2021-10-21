Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.39. 9,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,157. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

