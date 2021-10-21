Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives $8.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DALXF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of DALXF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

