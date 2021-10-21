Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.30 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.82 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00068225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,066.90 or 1.00033634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.59 or 0.06456577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022524 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 85,715,664 coins and its circulating supply is 85,015,219 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

