Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $38,641,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

