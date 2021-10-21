stETH (STETH) Price Tops $704.92 on Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,774.20 or 1.00089021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.85 or 0.06455598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022552 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

