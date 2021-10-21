Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.85 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 19,919.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4,917.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,369,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $105.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

