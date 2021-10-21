Stora Enso Oyj’s (SEOAY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

SEOAY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,018. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

