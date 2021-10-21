Stride (NYSE:LRN) Trading Down 5.1%

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.44. Approximately 29,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 651,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Stride alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $964,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stride by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 400,443 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Stride by 105,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.