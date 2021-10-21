Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,200 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $367,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Qualys stock opened at $114.84 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.61.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Qualys by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
