Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,200 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $367,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Qualys stock opened at $114.84 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Qualys by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

