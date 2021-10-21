Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.32 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of BATS FOCT opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91.

