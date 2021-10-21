Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter worth $500,000.

NYSEARCA:FAPR opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.35. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

