Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 28140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.
The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
