Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 28140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after buying an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

