SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Up 22.5% in September

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 974,300 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 795,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

SNX stock opened at $105.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.00.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,461 shares of company stock worth $1,526,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

