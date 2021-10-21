Taal Capital Management LP Takes $3.66 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 96.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,824.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.