TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 5.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. 88,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,661,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -25.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in TAL Education Group by 278.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,435,000 after purchasing an additional 92,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 114,985 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

