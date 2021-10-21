Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.69.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.75 on Thursday, hitting C$34.50. 1,124,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.80. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00. The firm has a market cap of C$18.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

