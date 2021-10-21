Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.69.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.75 on Thursday, hitting C$34.50. 1,124,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.80. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00. The firm has a market cap of C$18.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

