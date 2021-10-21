Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $31.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $897.06. 751,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,075,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $888.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.41. Tesla has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $669.13.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tesla stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

