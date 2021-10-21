The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in September

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.08.

NYSE ALL opened at $128.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

