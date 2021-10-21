The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Releases Earnings Results

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BX stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.33. 172,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,915. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.