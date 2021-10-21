The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE IPG traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.66. 205,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,821. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.