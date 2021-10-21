The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Up 5.6%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 34,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,779,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $5,523,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

