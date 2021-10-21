The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after buying an additional 470,188 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 45.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,831,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after buying an additional 575,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 49,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

IMGN opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

