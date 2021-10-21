The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Autohome were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 30.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825,543 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,055,000 after acquiring an additional 330,743 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 46.8% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 647,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 206,451 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM opened at $51.03 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

