The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.89.

RIDE stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $897.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.