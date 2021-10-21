The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.15. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

