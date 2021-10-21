The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get The RealReal alerts:

REAL opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,049,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,090. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after buying an additional 2,382,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 46.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 78.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 926,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The RealReal by 185.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 899,750 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.