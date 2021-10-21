Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stake Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 970.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Tilray by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.