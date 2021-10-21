Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,016 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the average volume of 974 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.59.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $3,306,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 170,241 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

